World Cup schedule
FOX World Cup scores

Man gets caught in currents trying to rescue dog, dies after going over Rainbow Falls in western NC

Posted 10:42 am, June 24, 2018, by , Updated at 10:45AM, June 24, 2018

Pisgah National Forest

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — A man died on Saturday after being swept over Rainbow Falls in the Pisgah National Forest, just outside Gorges State Park, WLOS reported.

Authorities have identified him as John Shaffer, 42, of Charleston, S.C. Lake Toxaway Fire and Rescue Chief Carmon West says that Shaffer jumped into the water to rescue his dog.

He was then carried over the falls. Crews recovered his body Saturday afternoon, after an effort lasting more than five hours.

Shaffer was visiting Gorges State Park with his wife. His dog has not yet been recovered from the area.