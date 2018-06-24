× Man gets caught in currents trying to rescue dog, dies after going over Rainbow Falls in western NC

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. — A man died on Saturday after being swept over Rainbow Falls in the Pisgah National Forest, just outside Gorges State Park, WLOS reported.

Authorities have identified him as John Shaffer, 42, of Charleston, S.C. Lake Toxaway Fire and Rescue Chief Carmon West says that Shaffer jumped into the water to rescue his dog.

He was then carried over the falls. Crews recovered his body Saturday afternoon, after an effort lasting more than five hours.

Shaffer was visiting Gorges State Park with his wife. His dog has not yet been recovered from the area.