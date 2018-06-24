× Man accused of breaking into home in Burlington twice in the same day and being chased out by people inside

BURLINGTON, N.C. – A man is accused of breaking into a Burlington home twice in one day, the second in which he allegedly ran off after being confronted by the people inside.

Bobby Lamont Harvey, 40, faces two counts of felony breaking and entering with intent to terrorize, according to a Burlington police press release.

Police were called to the 600 block of Center Avenue shortly before 1:15 p.m. Saturday on a reported breaking and entering.

The victims, a 28-year-old woman and a 33-year-old man, said they were in their home when an unknown man forced himself inside.

The victims confronted the suspect and the suspect ran off, according to police. Nobody was hurt.

Investigators said the same suspect broke into the home earlier in the day.