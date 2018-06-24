× Kernersville man shot and killed in Kernersville apartment

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in an apartment in Kernersville.

At 2:09 p.m., Kernersville police responded to 229 Century Blvd., Apt. 32B, to a reported shooting.

Kenneth D. Kelly, of Kernersville, was found injured from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem where he died his injuries.

Kernersville police are investigating the shooting as a homicide.