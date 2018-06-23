Woman charged with DUI after video apparently shows her going airborne and abruptly landing at gas station at 100 mph

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLOWOOD, Miss. – A woman in Mississippi faces a charge of driving under the influence after video footage apparently shows her going airborne in a car at 100 mph and landing at a gas station.

WLBT reported that 24-year-old Shelby Lynne May walked away from the wreck with only minor injuries.

Authorities said the crash happened as May was leaving a business, had overcorrected and went into oncoming traffic, crossed back over and went airborne.

Video footage shows her apparently crashing into a gas station sign and abruptly landing near a gas pump with the car upright. Nobody was hurt, other than the driver’s minor injuries.

A deputy said May admitted to having “several beverages” She was jailed under a $1,500 bond and has court planned for next month.