× US 29 southbound ramp to Cone Boulevard closed after a wreck with injury

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The US 29 southbound ramp to Cone Boulevard is closed Saturday afternoon after a wreck with an injury, according to Greensboro city officials.

Police, firefighters and emergency response crews are on scene.

Officials have not released any other details about the crash or when the ramp will reopen.

Both sides of US 29 are still open. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.