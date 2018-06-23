× Police looking for man accused of robbing Greensboro gas station

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police are looking for a man accused of robbing a Greensboro gas station at gunpoint late Friday night.

Officers were called to the Speedway at 5729 W. Friendly Ave. shortly before 11:50 p.m. where police said a man with a handgun demanded money.

The suspect took the cash and left, according to police. There is no word on whether or not anyone was hurt.

Police said the suspect was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt, a black paintball mask, black pants and black shoes. He was last seen headed west on Friendly Avenue.

Anyone with any information can call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.