RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. – More than 2,000 people are without power in Archdale/Trinity area of Randolph County on Saturday.

The outage was caused by a vehicle that hit a power pole and broke it at about 5 p.m., according to Duke Energy.

Crews are on the scene and power is expected to be restored by 9 p.m. Saturday, about four hours after the outage.