× Man electrocuted while trying to steal copper, according to police

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A man was electrocuted while trying to steal copper Thursday morning in Oklahoma City, according to police.

KOCO reported that police said the man may have electrocuted himself by trying to steal wiring from a light pole on the street.

He was found dead near a light pole and pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released his name.

“It appeared he had been trying to steal ground wire out of one of the light poles out there when he died,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

An exact cause of death has not been released, but authorities said he appears he was electrocuted. Police said there’s no other signs of foul play.