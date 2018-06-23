× Man charged with DWI in North Carolina crash that killed 10-year-old girl

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. – Authorities say the driver in a North Carolina crash that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl has been charged with driving while impaired.

WTVD reported that Christopher James Bell, 34, of Fayetteville, was also charged with felony death by motor vehicle and red light violation.

The crash happened at Ramsey Street and Country Club Drive at about 10:15 p.m. Friday when the Chevy Tahoe hit a Kia, which then overturned. A Toyota Camry was also hit.

The girl was sitting in the back seat of the car, according to WRAL. Police said she died at the scene. There is no word on her identity.

The suspect has been jailed in Cumberland County under a $30,000 secured bond.