Kaleideum children's museum in downtown Winston-Salem hosting Krispy Kreme doughnut exhibit this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.— The Kaleideum children’s museum in downtown Winston-Salem is celebrating a newly renovated Krispy Kreme Doughnut Factory exhibit on Saturday and Sunday.

Visitors during “Doughnut Days” can explore Kaleideum Downtown and the new exhibit for $5 a person, according to the museum.

“Because of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation’s generous sponsorship, we have added activities such as a mini doughnut maker in the toddler area of the exhibit and upgraded the Krispy Kreme truck to have lights and sounds in the dashboard,” said Kaleideum Executive Director Elizabeth Dampier, in a press release. “In addition, we added a pretend coffee station and improved the aesthetics of the overall exhibit.”

Krispy Kreme representatives will speak at the event.

Visitors can enjoy free doughnuts and coffee outside the museum at 390 S Liberty St. from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Kaleideum.