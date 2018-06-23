Friends gather to pray for Archdale teenager injured in deadly crash in Utah as he undergoes surgery

ARCHDALE, N.C. – A teenager from Archdale is in surgery after being injured in a crash in Utah that killed the rest of his family members.

Tyler Bova, 17, is recovering after the deadly wreck in Scipio, Utah on Tuesday. People close to Tyler have been posting updates on his condition to Facebook.

A candlelight vigil was held Friday night for in honor of him and his family. Friends and family gathered to pray for Tyler and many signed a football helmet for him.

The Bova family was on a road trip across the country when they crashed in Utah. Bova’s mother, father and brother all died. Tyler has been in the hospital ever since.

Family and friends told FOX8 that the Bovas had plans to visit sites, friends and family during the 18-day cross-country trip.

Tyler had been listed in critical condition as of earlier this week.