× Former North Carolina high school teacher charged with statutory rape

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A former Lake Norman High School teacher is accused statutory rape involving a teenage victim in Gastonia.

Sources told WSOC the accuser is the same teen whose text messages led to prison time for former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner.

Police have not provided any details on how Jonathan Busch, 54, allegedly made contact with the girl, who is now 18.

Busch was arrested and charged with statutory rape of a child under 15 and indecent liberties with a child. He was booked into jail in Gaston County Thursday, but records show he bonded out later the same day.

Iredell-Statesville School officials confirmed Busch, a social studies teacher, resigned this week. He was hired by the school system on July 31, 2003.

Read full story: WSOC