Family says missing man left to sell truck to someone on Craigslist and never returned home

PHOENIX – Police in Phoenix are looking for a man whose family said he went missing after leaving his home to sell a truck to someone he met online.

KNXV reported that Gustavo Martinez Gonzalez’s family reported him missing on June 10 to meet someone on Craigslist who inquired about his truck.

Gonzalez’s wife said she overheard Gonzalez talking to two men in Spanish before leaving.

The victim’s daughter said he fixes up cars and resells them for more money.

“We know my dad is missing because he isn’t the type of person to leave and not tell anyone where he’s going,” his daughter said. “He always lets his wife know where he’s going.”