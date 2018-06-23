× Crepe shop opens in Reynolda Village in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Penny Path Café & Crepe Shop has opened in Reynolda Village after nearly a year of renovation, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

This is the second crepe shop for owner Miro Buzov, a native of Germany who opened the original Penny Path in High Point about five years ago.

Buzov, who is also a carpenter and woodworker, almost single-handedly renovated the space at 122 Reynolda Village formerly occupied by Pane e Vino and Simply Yummy.

“I built all of this, with just a little help,” Buzov said. “I took the kitchen down to the studs. That’s part of the reason it took so long.”

