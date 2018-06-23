× 1 man dead after accidental shooting at Alamance County home

HAW RIVER, N.C. – Deputies said two men were cleaning their rifles at an Alamance County home when a weapon fired, shooting and killing one of the men.

Jesse Chase Swaim, 23, was pronounced dead after being taken to a UNC hospital in an ambulance, according to the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded to a shooting call at a home in the 2700 block of Culberson Lane in Haw River at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

Authorities said Swaim was hit by a projectile fired from a 22-caliber Smith and Wesson M&P rifle.

Emergency responders were initially told the victim was having trouble breathing and identified an entry wound in his lower left abdominal area.

There is no word on any possible charges against the man who allegedly fired the shot.

Deputies said the preliminary conclusion of the investigation ruled the shooting death as accidental.