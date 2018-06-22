× Woman charged with driving while impaired after allegedly crossing the center line and hitting a patrol car

WOODFIN, N.C. — A woman has been charged with driving while impaired after authorities said she crossed the center line and hit a marked police car.

WLOS reported that Sarah E. Hoski was arrested after the crash, which happened in Asheville at about 2:30 a.m. June 3.

The officer had been patrolling the area when the suspect allegedly crossed the double yellow line and caused the wreck. There is no word on whether or not anyone was hurt.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol was called to investigate and arrested the suspect.

Hoski can been seen smiling for her mug shot. Officials said she had a blood alcohol concentration of .16, which is twice the legal driving limit of .08.