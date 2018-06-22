× Winston-Salem police charge man accused of ramming into car with assault

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Police in Winston-Salem have arrested a man accused of crashing repeatedly into another man’s vehicle.

Bernard Antonio Downing, 33, of Raleigh, faces two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, three counts of hit-and-run and one count each of possessing a stolen vehicle and careless and reckless driving.

Police said the suspect was driving a stolen car on Highway 52 when he crashed into another car and then continued to drive to the 300 block of Dixie Broadway.

The suspect then allegedly drove into a parked car and turned around and started speeding toward the man’s car that he crashed into on the highway, hitting it a second time. Nobody was hurt.

Officers discovered that Downing had an outstanding arrest warrant for violation of probation from a previous burglary charge out of Raleigh. He has been jailed without bond and has court planned for July 12.