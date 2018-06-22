Thousands of barrels of bourbon fall in warehouse collapse

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARDSTOWN, Ky. -- The partial collapse of a distillery warehouse in Kentucky sent thousands of barrels of bourbon tumbling down a hillside Friday morning, WLKY reports.

An official said the warehouse at the the Barton 1792 distillery holds about 20,000 barrels, but only 9,000 were affected by the collapse.

No injuries were reported.

Officials are working to determine if any of the liquor spilled out.

The EPA was called in as a precaution, as there is a creek nearby.

Water samples were taken in the area and came back clean.