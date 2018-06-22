Thomasville neighbors concerned about traffic safety at Bus. 85 intersection

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THOMASVILLE, N.C. -- A neighborhood along Business 85 in Thomasville is concerned about a busy intersection.

Cars leaving Litwin Road have to cross four lanes of traffic to reach Old Highway 29.

“We have so many wrecks there, especially in the evening, early in the morning and during school hours,” said Jackie Watts, a concerned resident.

As cars fly down Business 85, drivers coming off the side roads are gambling to make it all the way across.

“When they pull out a lot of the times it’s just, 'I got to go now, I got to get this break,'” Watts said.

Watts has lives of Litwin Road for 40 years and she’s ready to see some safety improvements.

“There’s no lights, there’s no nothing and you’re trying to take your first chance and next thing you know there’s a bad wreck,” she said.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation’s most recent data is from 2016 and it shows the average traffic count along Business 85 in this area is 15,000.