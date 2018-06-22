Police stop truck stuffed with massive amount of furniture on the interstate: ‘What could go wrong?’

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. – A driver was caught in a messy situation when he was pulled over by Massachusetts State Police this week.

Massachusetts State Police posted to Facebook on Wednesday that a driver hauling a massive amount of furniture was pulled over on Interstate 91 in Springfield.

Images posted to social media show the back of a truck stuffed with chairs, cabinets and other furniture.

The driver was cited for violating mass general law, chapter 85 section 36, “unsecured/uncovered load.”

“Please remember, when traveling with a load in a vehicle, take a look at it and before taking to the roads, ask yourself, ‘What could go wrong?’” police said on Facebook.