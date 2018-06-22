× Piedmont Triad International Airport is experiencing a power outage in the terminal

GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Piedmont Triad International Airport is experiencing a power outage in the terminal on Friday morning.

The airport said on Twitter that most flights are operating normally, but people should check their flight status.

The outage did not happen at the airport, according to officials. Both lanes of North Regional Road between Cornerstone Drive and Airport Center are closed for an extended time due to Duke Power working in the area.

Nearly 400 people are without power in Guilford County as of about 10:15 a.m. Friday, according to Duke Energy.

There is no word on what caused the outage, but it should be restored shortly, according to Duke Energy.

