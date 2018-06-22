North Carolina Zoo helping two otters whose mother was killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ASHEBORO, N.C. – The Wildlife Rehabilitation Center at the North Carolina Zoo provides free veterinary care to more than 100 sick, injured or abandoned animals every year.

Right now, they are helping two otters whose mother was killed. It takes extra care to make sure these animals will be able to return to the wild.

Vet techs only whisper around the animals and even hide their food. They're are trying to teach the animals the skills they will need in the wild.

Soon the otters will move to a larger enclosure and by the end of the summer that should be ready for release.

