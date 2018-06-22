× North Carolina inmate accused of trying to use Snapchat to raise bond money

LILLINGTON, N.C. — A North Carolina inmate is accused of using Snapchat to try to raise money to pay his bond.

WNCN reported that Dean Kinton posted a message that said, “Free Me” to the social media app in an attempt to post bond from a misdemeanor larceny charge.

The message was posted from the Harnett County Detention Center in the jail’s pre-booking center, according to officials.

Inmates like Kinton are allowed to use their phones to make calls to friends or family asking for help to post bond.

Kinton and his phone have since been transferred to Wake County under a $2,500 bond, according to the TV station.