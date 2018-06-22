× North Carolina fast food worker accused of firing shotgun at customer’s car after argument

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A North Carolina fast food employee is accused of firing a shotgun at a customer’s car after an argument.

WBTV reported that 22-year-old Xavier McCree has been charged with discharging a firearm within city limits.

Police were called to a Wendy’s restaurant on Sunset Road in north Charlotte at about 1:30 a.m. Friday.

Two women in a Dodge Charger were waiting for food in the parking lot, according to police.

A female employee brought the food to them, but the customers were angry about how long it took and the women started fighting, according to police.

Police said the suspect came out with a shotgun and fired a round into the side of the car.

Nobody was hurt during the shooting, but two women had minor injuries in the fight, according to police.