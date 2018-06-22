× New set of critically endangered twin lemurs born at the Duke Lemur Center

DURHAM, N.C. – Two critically endangered red ruffed lemurs have been born at the Duke Lemur Center.

Judith and Mae were born May 14 to parents Pandora and Comet, according to the center.

The Duke Lemur Center houses nearly 240 rare and endangered prosimian primates.

The center at 3705 Erwin Road in Durham constitutes the world’s largest and most diverse population of lemurs outside their native Madagascar.

The red ruffed lemur is one of two species in the genus Varecia, the ruffed lemurs; the other is the black-and-white ruffed lemur.

The newest additions are named after the first African-American female astronaut Mae Jemison and Challenger mission specialist Judith Resnik.

