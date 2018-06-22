× More than 30 children become sick at Florida summer camp

LAKE PLACID, Fla. – More than 30 children had to be taken to the hospital after becoming sick at a summer camp in Florida.

WFLA reported that 33 children and three adults were taken to area hospitals Thursday after suddenly feeling ill at the Clover Leaf 4H camp in Lake Placid.

Crews were called after one child passed out. Four more children were evaluated at the scene.

It remains uncertain what caused the illnesses, none of which were serious, according to Highlands County Fire Rescue.

Nausea was at least one symptom that most the ill children suffered. Sixty other children at the camp did not get sick.