Men’s Health: Strategies for Achieving Optimal Health

Even if you feel healthy, it’s important to schedule regular visits to your primary care provider to establish a baseline for your health and stay up to date on any recommended screenings. The best way to stay healthy is by practicing prevention and your physician can help you understand how diet, regular exercise, hydration and getting a good night’s sleep contribute to a healthy lifestyle.

In addition to routine screening for heart disease and diabetes, men’s health focus in primary care includes education and screening for prostate and testicular cancer. Testicular cancer is more common in younger men (aged 20-40), and men should bring any lump or change in the testicle to the attention of their provider. As men draw closer to the age of 50, doctors begin to discuss their risk of prostate, colon and lung cancer, and if screenings would be beneficial.

Your primary care provider will also keep you up to date on any vaccines, such as shingles or flu, to prevent future illnesses. Developing a relationship with your healthcare provider can help catch any illnesses early and enable you to start treatment as soon as possible. If a primary care physician knows your family history, they can watch for illnesses that you are at risk for and monitor your risk factors. They also help control chronic health conditions, such as high blood pressure, asthma and diabetes. They individualize medicine to provide you with the best possible treatment for you, rather than a “one size fits all” approach.

Fortunately, Cone Health has an exceptional network of primary care physicians dedicated to educating and caring for individuals throughout the community in order to promote overall wellbeing and good quality of life.

Spokesperson Background:

Dr. Stephen Hunter is a family medicine physician at LeBauer HealthCare at Brassfield and a member of Cone Health Medical Group. Dr. Hunter will be moving to LeBauer Horse Pen Creek in October 2018. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in chemistry and political science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2008, and his medical degree from Wake Forest University in 2012. Dr. Hunter completed the Cone Health Family Medicine Residency Program in 2015.