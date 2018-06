× Man wanted after alleged kidnapping, strangulation in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man is wanted by authorities after an alleged assault Friday morning, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Ray Scearce, 50, of Danville, Virginia, is wanted on charges of first-degree kidnapping and felonious assault by strangulation.

The sheriff’s office said the crime happened in the 2200 block of East Stadium Drive in Eden Friday morning.

Anyone who knows¬†Scearce’s location is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.