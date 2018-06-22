× Man wanted after alleged kidnapping, strangulation in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — A man is wanted by authorities after an alleged assault Friday morning, according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Douglas Ray Scearce, 50, of Danville, Virginia, is wanted on charges of first-degree kidnapping and felonious assault by strangulation.

The sheriff’s office said the crime happened in the 2200 block of East Stadium Drive in Eden Friday morning.

Anyone who knows Scearce’s location is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at (336) 349-9683.