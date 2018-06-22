× Man accused of breaking into Reidsville apartment, assaulting responding officer

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A man is accused of breaking into an elderly man’s apartment and assaulting an officer who responded to the scene Thursday, according to a news release from Reidsville police.

Justin Michael Brown, 36, of Pelham, is charged with felony assault/physical injury on a law enforcement officer and two counts of misdemeanor attempting to break or enter a building.

Around 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Reidsville police received a call about a suspicious person at an apartment complex at 711 S. Main St.

Reidsville police said before they arrived, Brown had entered the residence of an elderly man and attempted to leave before officers could get to the scene.

As Brown was leaving, officers arrived and Brown allegedly assaulted an officer.

Further investigation revealed Brown had tried to enter a residence on Boyd Street minutes earlier but was unsuccessful, the release said.

Brown was given a $7,500 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court June 27.