× Hungry rat shreds nearly $18,000 worth of cash inside ATM

TINSUKIA, India — A hungry rat shredded nearly $18,000 worth of cash in an ATM in India, according to Reuters.

Authorities started investigating after the ATM stopped working and the rat was found dead inside the machine, along with the shredded Indian money.

“The ATM was out of order for a few days and when our technicians opened the kiosk we were shocked to find shredded notes and a dead rat,” said Chandan Sharma, State Bank of India branch manager in the town of Tinsukia in the northeastern state of Assam.

It remains uncertain how the rat got past the machine’s security camera.

The branch manager said the bank will take measures to prevent something like this from happening again.