Greensboro police investigate numerous car break-ins near Four Seasons Town Centre

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Gate City Boulevard near Four Seasons Town Centre in Greensboro is nothing short of busy.

For the past week, however, traffic there has been the least of Kelly Foster's concerns.

“Thought about changing hotels, but there's not too many places in the city as safe as it is over here,” he said.

Foster drove up from Florida more than a week ago for work. He decided to stay at the Comfort Suites Hotel, where he usually stays when he comes to Greensboro.

He says that last week his work car, which he says was locked, was broken into.

“They had a crowbar or whatever and pried it open and cleaned it out,” Foster said. “[They took] just all power tools. Hammer drills, cordless drills,”

Several nights later, the same thing happened again.

“Four or five nights went by the truck was sitting right where it is right now and the box was on the other side were pried open and all the brand-new tools that I went and replaced they got them,” Foster said.

Altogether he says lost about $4,000 in tools.

“[The] guys in the back had some locks cut off their trailers and from my understanding about $3,000 worth of stuff gone,” Foster said.

Greensboro police tell FOX8 that recently there have been many car break-ins in this area. All around a large group hotels, shops and restaurants.

It's even more concerning as thousands of people come into town this weekend for the championship soccer tournament.

“Whoever did this these guys have guts,” Foster said. “Stay aware of your surroundings. Keep your eyes open.”

Police say they are keeping an eye on the hotels in this area.

They are asking people to lock their doors and bring their valuables inside if they are staying in this area.