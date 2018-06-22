× Clemmons man accused of sexual exploitation of a minor

CLEMMONS, N.C. — A Clemmons man has been charged with child sex crimes after a multi-county investigation, according to a news release from the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

Brent Maurice Ward, 41, is charged with 10 counts of felony second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

In the early morning hours of Friday, the FCSO, along with the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office and Davie County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Ward following the execution of a search warrant at his residence.

The investigation originated as part of the NC State Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Ward was placed in the Forsyth County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court July 12.

Additional charges are expected.