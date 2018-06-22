Bundt cake shop opening at the Shops at Friendly in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Nothing Bundt Cakes, a shop specializing in Bundt cakes, is opening at 3334 W. Friendly Ave., according to the Greensboro News & Record.
It is opening in Suite 123 at the Shops at Friendly in the space formerly Simply Meg’s, which moved to Battleground Avenue.
The shop offers four sizes of cakes. A 10-inch cake feeds about 18 to 20, an 8-inch cake serves 8 to 10 and the ‘Bundtlet’ is a single serve cake for one.
For just a bite or a little fun, the shop offers ‘Bundtinis’, which are cupcake-size bites. They come in an order of a dozen.
For something a little more glamorous, Nothing Bundt Cakes offers a two-tiered 10-inch and 8-inch cake that serves about 26 to 30.
