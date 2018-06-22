× 2 suspects arrested after police chase in stolen car in Greensboro ends with crash

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two suspects were arrested after a chase with police that ended in a crash in Greensboro on Thursday night.

Lilvicta Lamanuel Bassett, 20, and Isaivien Bates, 17, face multiple charges after the chase, which happened at about 9 p.m. Thursday.

Police said officers tried pulling the suspects over after Bassett was driving a vehicle that was believed to have been stolen earlier in the day.

The car crashed at the intersection of Florida and Eugene streets after a brief chase and the suspects were arrested, according to police.

The people in the other car involved in the crash had minor injuries and were treated at the scene by emergency workers.

Police believe Bassett and Bates to be the suspect in multiple crimes.

Bassett was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond on charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen motor vehicle.

Bates was jailed under a $235,000 bond on charges including possession of a weapon with altered or destroyed serial number, possession of drugs and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Police said more charges are possibly forth coming for both suspects.