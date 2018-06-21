× Woman hospitalized after being bitten by a brown recluse spider in Michigan

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. – A woman was taken to the hospital after being bitten by a brown recluse spider in Michigan.

WZZM reported that Tina Bradish, of Muskegon, Mich., noticed two small spider bites on her arm while on a trip in northern Michigan.

Bradish said the area on her skin near the bites turned dark red and started to swell.

“It was stretching my skin so far that I could not stand the pain,” she said. “My skin started dying.”

The brown recluse is one of three spiders with medically significant venom in North America. The other two are the black widow and the Chilean recluse.

The brown recluse are usually found in warmer states. Northern Michigan campgrounds are busy in the summer with campers from out-of-state and it may have come from somewhere else, according to WZZM.