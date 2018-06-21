World Cup schedule
FOX World Cup scores

Woman at baseball game injured after being shot in the face by a flying hot dog that the mascot fired out of a cannon

Posted 10:15 am, June 21, 2018, by , Updated at 10:18AM, June 21, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JUNE 02: The Phillie Phanatic dressed in Greek ethnic clothing fires hot dogs into the stands during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on June 2, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA — A woman at a baseball game was injured after being shot in the face by a flying hot dog that was fired out of a hot dog cannon.

CBS News reported that Kathy McVay was left with a black eye Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia during the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The victim was sitting near home plate when the mascot, Phillie Phanatic, launched the hot dog wrapped in duct tape at her.

McVay said she was unable to swat the hot dog away and left the game to go to the hospital.

The Phillies apologized to McVay and offered her tickets to any game, according to CBS.