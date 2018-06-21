× Woman at baseball game injured after being shot in the face by a flying hot dog that the mascot fired out of a cannon

PHILADELPHIA — A woman at a baseball game was injured after being shot in the face by a flying hot dog that was fired out of a hot dog cannon.

CBS News reported that Kathy McVay was left with a black eye Monday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia during the game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The victim was sitting near home plate when the mascot, Phillie Phanatic, launched the hot dog wrapped in duct tape at her.

McVay said she was unable to swat the hot dog away and left the game to go to the hospital.

The Phillies apologized to McVay and offered her tickets to any game, according to CBS.