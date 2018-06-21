× US 421 southbound closed in Winston-Salem due to a wreck

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — US 421 southbound is closed in Winston-Salem Thursday morning due to a crash.

The road is closed near State Road 1891 (South Peace Haven Road) at mile marker 240.

One overturned vehicle is reported with injuries, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department.

The incident started at 8:39 a.m. and is expected to be cleared at around noon.

The detour is exit 242 (Lewisville Clemmons Road) to Interstate 40 East.