Suspect arrested for murder of XXXTentacion

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Rapper XXXTentacion’s alleged murderer is in custody, according to TMZ.

Dedrick D. Williams, 22, was taken into custody Wednesday and booked in Broward County for first-degree murder.

Williams has previous arrests for cocaine possession, weapons possession, domestic violence and aggravated assault with a firearm, TMZ reported.

The 20-year-old rapper was leaving a motorcycle dealership when the suspect fired shots at his vehicle, according to TMZ. Witnesses posted video on Twitter of a man lying motionless in the driver’s seat of black sports car.

XXXTentacion, whose birth name is Jahseh Onfroy, topped the Billboard 200 album chart in March with the release of “?”.