Soldier from Greensboro accused of trying to steal rifles at Fort Bragg in custody

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — A soldier accused of trying to steal weapons from Fort Bragg is in custody, according to Fort Bragg officials.

Cameron Reese Bray, 23, of Greensboro, is accused of attempted larceny of government weapons.

Bray attempted to steal two M4 rifles while conducting annual training with his National Guard unit at Fort Bragg, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

North Carolina National Guard confirmed to the Observer Bray was a soldier with the 732nd Forward Support Company, 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment.