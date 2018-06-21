× Police arrest caretaker accused of leaving children in grassy Virginia field unattended

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Police have arrested a caretaker accused of leaving three children in a grassy field in Virginia unattended.

WTKR reported that Michelle Givens, 42, was arrested for child neglect and abuse after police said a 2-year-old and two 1-year-olds were left in a field in Newport News.

Officers said the children did not sustain any injuries. A woman driving in the area called 911 Tuesday morning after she saw the children.

The woman who called authorities said the children appeared to be sweating in the heat and believes they were outside for hours.

“They looked like they hadn’t been washed in a couple of days, so they did not look clean,” she said.

The suspect told officers that she is the children’s aunt and was taking care of them at the time.

Child Protective Services was called and the kids were taken back to their mother.

Givens remains in the Newport News City Jail. Her court date has not yet been set.