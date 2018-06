× Man parasailing in Myrtle Beach has both his legs amputated after crashing into boat’s propeller

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – A man parasailing in Myrtle Beach had both his legs amputated after he tried to get on a banana boat and hit the propeller.

Myrtle Beach Online reported that the man was injured at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday near 3rd Avenue South and taken to the hospital.

Witnesses said they saw a lot of blood coming from the victim’s legs, according to the paper. Both his legs were amputated below the knee.

The Coast Guard in investigating.