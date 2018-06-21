× Man falls to his death from balcony at Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. – Police in Myrtle Beach are investigating a deadly fall from a hotel, WSOC reported.

Officers were called Wednesday night to the Patricia Grand Resort, where they said a man fell from a 10th-floor balcony.

Foul play is not suspected, and the victim’s name has not been released.

“The preliminary investigation leads us to believe that this was not done at the hands of another right now,” police said.

No other details have been released.