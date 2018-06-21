Kernersville couple save drowning woman near Beaufort
When her husband pointed to a disturbance in the water in front of their boat near Beaufort Inlet on Tuesday, Heather Robbins thought of everything other than what it actually was.
“I thought it was a dolphin or a whale or a shark,” she said. “But it was a person waving their hands. At first I thought it was someone doing the backstroke.”
It wasn’t.
The swimmer was Patty Wood, a 65-year-old from Colorado who’d been swept away from a tidal pool by a strong and sudden rip tide.
Robbins and her husband Frank didn’t have much time to react; Wood was in serious trouble and theirs was the only boat in the immediate vicinity. The current wouldn’t allow them to maneuver close, so Frank — a former beach lifeguard — dived in and began swimming.
His decision was instant. So, too, was his wife’s reaction. But it wasn’t what you think.
