× Investigators seize half a million dollars, gun from NC home invasion victim’s house

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office said detectives seized a suitcase full of more than half a million dollars, a handgun and a silencer from a home in Wesley Chapel, WSOC reported.

Detectives arrested Vernice Nicks Simpson, 48, after searching the residence on Heather Glen Drive last week.

They said they also seized a stolen motorcycle. Simpson is charged with possession or receiving stolen goods.

Investigators said they turned over the money to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

They said the same home on Heather Glen Drive was targeted by several suspects who broke in and burglarized it on May 10.

“This type of currency being kept in a home brings crime of violence such, as these home invasions,” Union County Sheriff Tony Underwood said.

The intruders have not been identified and the investigation is still active in that case.

“It seems as though that particular residence was actually targeted, versus the other three were targets of opportunity,” Underwood said.