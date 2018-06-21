Greensboro’s ‘Baby Doe’ graduates from high school

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The Piedmont knew her as “Baby Doe,” but for the last 18 years, that baby girl has been working hard to make a name for herself.

Angel Thomas is looking forward to a new chapter in her life now that she’s a graduate of T. Wingate Andrews High School.

“I'm excited. I feel like I've worked really hard these past four years,” Thomas said.

FOX8 began following Thomas’ journey last year when she opened up about her story of being an abandoned baby who was left under a stairwell at Greensboro apartment complex.

Thomas wanted to meet the strangers who rescued her before graduating high school.

Shortly after sharing her story, she met Tonie McNair and her sons Willie and Ricky Baldwin – the people who brought her to safety.

“She calls me mama Tonie, so it has changed my life. It's a daughter that I never had,” McNair said.

Through FOX8’s previous story, Thomas also met her birth mother Rochetta Cheek, who says Angel’s biological father took Angel and left her at an apartment complex close to where they were living at the time.

Carrie Thomas adopted Angel and has raised her since she was 6 weeks old.

“Just thinking about that baby that I brought home 18 and a half years ago, and now she's getting ready to walk across that stage with honors, I am so, so, proud,” she said.

Thomas, McNair and Cheek were among several family members who attended Angel’s graduation.

“I don't have no words. I don't have no words. I'm just filled with so much joy, happiness,” Cheek said.

“I feel like I’m about to go into the real world and I’m excited for it and my goal is starting to feel reachable,” Thomas said.

Thomas will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, Florida, to pursue her dream of becoming a commercial pilot and FBO Manager.