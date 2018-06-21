× Fort Bragg looking for soldier from Greensboro accused of trying to steal rifles

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Fort Bragg police are looking for a man accused of trying to steal weapons from the base.

Cameron Reese Bray, 23, of Greensboro, is accused of attempted larceny of government weapons, according to Fort Bragg officials.

Bray was last seen on the western end of Fort Bragg. He is believed to be heading to Greensboro.

Bray attempted to steal two M4 rifles while conducting annual training with his National Guard unit at Fort Bragg, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

North Carolina National Guard confirmed to the Observer Bray was a soldier with the 732nd Forward Support Company, 5th Battalion, 113th Field Artillery Regiment.