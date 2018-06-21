× Florida researchers find mosquito-borne virus called Keystone in human for first time

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida researchers have discovered a new mosquito-borne virus in a human for the first time, WGFL reported. It’s called Keystone.

“We are beginning to suspect that it may be more prevalent than expected, and nobody was looking for it,” says Caroline Stephenson, a University of Florida graduate research assistant.

A teenage boy in Tampa recently went to urgent care for a fever and rash. After many misdiagnoses, doctors sent cells to the University of Florida, and that’s where they found the Keystone virus.

“A lot of viruses have similar symptoms, they commonly present with rash, fever, and so if you present with something like that in the doctor’s office it’s really hard for them to figure out what it is,” says Stephenson.

The virus has been found in animals such as deer and squirrels, but researchers had never seen it in a human before.