NEW YORK — The Sacramento Kings selected Duke’s Marvin Bagley III with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Bagley played one season with the Blue Devils.

At Duke, he averaged 21 points per game and 11.1 rebounds per game. He shot 61 percent from the field, including 40 percent from beyond the three-point line.