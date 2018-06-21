× Charles Krauthammer, Fox News political analyst, dead at 68

Charles Krauthammer, a Fox News political analyst, has died at the age of 68, Fox News reports.

The Pulitzer Prize winner revealed earlier this month that he was in the final stages of cancer.

“I have been uncharacteristically silent these past ten months,” the letter began. “I had thought that silence would soon be coming to an end, but I’m afraid I must tell you now that fate has decided on a different course for me.”

Krauthammer had been missing from Fox News Channel’s “Special Report” for nearly a year as he battled an abdominal tumor and subsequent complications.

“However, recent tests have revealed that the cancer has returned,” Krauthammer wrote. “There was no sign of it as recently as a month ago, which means it is aggressive and spreading rapidly. My doctors tell me their best estimate is that I have only a few weeks left to live. This is the final verdict. My fight is over.”

Krauthammer was a syndicated columnist, author, political commentator and former physician whose weekly column was syndicated to more than 400 publications worldwide.