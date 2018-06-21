Building under construction collapses in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A retail space in the process of being built collapsed in Greensboro.

"You always work from the ground up, so they had the footings, had the walls up and next thing is to usually set the trusses up, which is where they were in this process," said Don Sheffield, chief building Inspector.

Sheffield says an unfinished building adds a level of vulnerability.

"The whole package isn't done yet, so it isn't safe. It's under construction. The wind hit it just right and it collapsed," Sheffield said.

According to Greensboro's building inspections, records show a total of four inspections on this building in the 3000 block of West Gate City Boulevard.

The most recent inspection was completed in January.

"The building code is the bare minimum code. It's the only thing we can enforce. We can't make them do anything greater that what the building code calls for," Sheffield said.

Thankfully, there were no injuries when the walls came down.